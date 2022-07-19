Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/19/22

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: With Juan Soto declining a massive contract extension from the Washington Nationals, he may be on the trade block sooner rather than later. If he is, the Yankees could be heavily involved in the sweepstakes. What would it take for the Yanks to land the young superstar? According to reports, it would take a team’s top four prospects, young major leaguers, and the willingness to take on Patrick Corbin’s lucrative contract.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: We know the Yankees are looking to add an outfielder at the trade deadline in a few weeks. We’ve heard names like the aforementioned Juan Soto and Andrew Benintendi, but there’s another name on the radar now. According to reports, the Yankees have been keeping a close eye on Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta. Peralta has 12 homers and a .745 OPS in 80 games this season. He’s also a very good defender as he sits in the 88th percentile in Statcast’s Outs Above Average.

Defector | Lauren Theisen: Matt Carpenter has been more than a pleasant surprise for the Yankees this year. He rejuvenated his career and power stroke with 13 home runs in 31 games and is fourth among Yankee hitters in WAR despite playing in just a third of the team’s games. Any team could’ve taken a flyer on Carp, but of course it was the Yankees.