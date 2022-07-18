 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Draft 2022: Yankees select Cam Schlittler 220th overall

A run on pitchers continues in the seventh round.

By Madison Pavich
/ new
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The run on college pitching continues in the seventh round for the Yankees, as they selected Cam Schlittler out of Northeastern University with the 220th overall pick. Schlittler, a 21-year-old righty, was ranked 448th by Baseball America.

Schlittler showed a lot of promise in a breakout 2021 season. He pitched 76.2 innings in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), earning a 1.88 ERA with 85 strikeouts and a 1.017 WHIP. He went to the Cape Cod League that summer, but didn’t find much success there — he allowed 15 earned runs in 25 innings (good for a 5.40 ERA) with 21 strikeouts. 2022 wasn’t quite a step back but it didn’t live up to the expectations Schlittler set, pitching 91.2 innings and posting a 3.44 ERA with 85 strikeouts. He did manage to continue avoiding the long ball, allowing just 0.5 homers per nine innings in his collegiate career.

Schlittler’s got a big build at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, and he can generate solid power with a fastball that sits in the low 90s and occasionally touches 95 mph. Baseball America noted that “there’s nothing plus in the four-pitch mix from Schlittler,” who leads his secondaries with a mid-80s slider that BA called fringe-average. He also throws a changeup and a curveball to show.

Schlittler’s got the potential to stick as a starter if he can reach back to his sophomore form, but he’ll need to develop his secondaries more to stand a chance. He’ll join a big oncoming class of pitchers, becoming the fifth college arm selected in seven opportunities by the Yankees.

