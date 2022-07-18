MLB Draft 2022: Yankees select Trystan Vrieling 100th overall

With the 100th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Yankees selected right-handed pitcher Trystan Vrieling from Gonzaga University. MLB.com ranked him as the 71st-best draft prospect, with Baseball America putting him at No. 104.

The 6-foot-4 inch, 200 pound Vrieling was a strong starter behind the Zags’ ace, Gabriel Hughes, who went in the first round to Colorado. Vrieling posted a 4.91 ERA in 80.2 innings pitched this season, though he struggled with his control, walking 5.1 batters per nine innings the past season — a number that was up from his previous years.

Vrieling was very good early in the year, posting a 2.66 ERA in his first seven starts. Following that, he struggled to maintain his early season form. The Yankees must think that they can get him to tap into what made him successful early in the year.

Prior to this season, Vrieling was at his best pitching for Bourne in the Cape Cod League last summer, when he posted solid numbers and a 1.04 ERA and a 0.808 WHIP.

Vrieling attacks hitters with four pitches, including a fastball and curveball that rate above average. His fastball is in the 90-93 mph range for most of his starts but has peaked around 96 mph.

When Vrieling is at his best, he can land pitches in all four quadrants and keep hitters off balance. His slider has spin rates in the 2800-rpm range which is impressive and helps set up the curveball that is a true swing and miss pitch.

There is clearly upside to Trystan Vrieling and the Yankees will think their player development can harness his potential. He is a different profile from some recent Yankees pitching selections (like second-rounder Drew Thorpe), who displayed advanced command and control. It will now be up to Sam Briend and his team to see if Vrieling can make some of the same gains as the other strong pitching prospects in the system.