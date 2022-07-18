The first night of the MLB Draft is complete, and the Yankees have two new prospects to add to their organization. New York had the 25th and 61st picks in the first and second rounds, and with those spots, they chose Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones and Cal Poly right-hander Drew Thorpe respectively. You can check out Dan and Andrew’s individual recaps of those picks here and here, respectively.

In Jones, the Yankees continued a recent trend of selecting left-handed bats with their top pick, joining Trey Sweeney and Austin Wells from the previous two drafts. Jones also physically resembles the biggest names on the current Yankees roster, a 6-foot-7 slugger who can hit it harder than anyone in college baseball.

Meanwhile, Thorpe is an intriguing college arm who possesses one of, if not the best changeups in the draft class, pairing it with a low-90s fastball and a mid-80s slider. Thorpe has greatly improved his ability to pitch for strikeouts in college, and will now get to work adjusting to pro lineups.

It’ll be a number of years before we know what Jones and Thorpe look like in terms of MLB prospects, but that’s a discussion for another night. The draft is all about the promise up ahead, and there should be some in these two — so let’s put the question to you, the community. What grades would you give to these two players?

