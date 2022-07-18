Yankees 2022 draft pick results tracker and social media guide

After months of speculation on possible picks, the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft arrived in force last night with some familiar names, like Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones among the top two picks, and surprises, like the Mets’ lost 2021 pick Kumar Rocker suddenly emerging at No. 3 overall for Texas. Meanwhile, the Yankees went with big-bodied outfielder Spencer Jones at No. 25 and steady right-hander Drew Thorpe at No. 61 during the first two rounds, respectively.

We will have 18 more draft picks to cover before the event comes to a close on Tuesday afternoon. To help conveniently track all these players — from the selection process to any known eventual signing news — I’ve assembled this draft pick tracker that will be regularly updated throughout July. The players’ names are linked to the Pinstripe Alley stories about their draft selections. If available, I’ve also included their Twitter handles if you have any interest in following them.

Draft pick signing news can be a slow process and team assignments might be even fuzzier, but we’ll do our best to keep you posted. Players have until 11:59 PM ET on August 1st to sign unless they’re college seniors who have already used up their years of eligibility. As always, give us a shout in the comments section of this post if you see any news that needs to be added.

2022 Draft Tracker Round Pos. Player School DOB Twitter Slot Value Status/Bonus Round Pos. Player School DOB Twitter Slot Value Status/Bonus 1 (25) OF Spencer Jones Vanderbilt 5/14/01 @spencerjnes $2,879,300 2 (61) RHP Drew Thorpe Cal Poly 10/1/00 @drewthorpe2 $1,187,000 3 (100) $611,100 4 (130) $456,300 5 (160) $340,500 6 (190) $263,800 7 (220) $207,300 8 (250) $172,200 9 (280) $157,900 10 (310) $149,700 11 (340) N/A 12 (370) N/A 13 (400) N/A 14 (430) N/A 15 (460) N/A 16 (490) N/A 17 (520) N/A 18 (550) N/A 19 (580) N/A 20 (610) N/A

Note: Teams are allotted $125,000 per pick for each selection from Rounds 11-20. This doesn’t count toward their total bonus pool, though they are permitted to use any leftover bonus funds to increase their offers beyond $125,000 to these players. Unlike in previous years, there is no $20,000 maximum amount for non-drafted free agents (NDFAs), though bonus money must be used if the signing cost goes over $125,000.

Post-draft updates

Updates soon to come.