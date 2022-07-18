Yankees prospects: Jeisson Rosario hits for cycle in Double-A

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-6 vs. Louisville Bats

CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB — 28th steal of 2022

2B Oswald Peraza 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K, SB, fielding error — 20th steal

SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-4, 2 K

3B Miguel Andújar 0-3, BB

1B Ronald Guzmán 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI, K

RF Tyler Wade 2-4, 2 RBI, SB

DH Armando Alvarez 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI

C Rob Brantly 1-4, 2B, RBI

LF Chris Owings 0-4, 2 K

Clarke Schmidt 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 8 K, HBP — nice K total, but clearly not Clarke’s best work overall

Zach Greene 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K (win)

Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR — first rehab appearance since IL stint began on July 3rd

Greg Weissert 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP (save)

Peraza roped this RBI single. pic.twitter.com/aUCzL8B0Wv — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 17, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 11-12 at Portland Sea Dogs

Somerset impressively battled back from down 9-2 after four innings to take an improbable 11-10 lead in the ninth on a two-out, three-run homer by Chad Bell, but they ended up losing on a walk-off double by Kole Cottam. Bummer.

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, K

LF Elijah Dunham 1-5, HBP, GIDP

DH Austin Wells 2-5, RBI, K

RF Jeisson Rosario 4-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, K — hit for cycle!

SS Jesus Bastidas 2-5, RBI, K

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2B, RBI, K, SF, throwing error

PR Michael Beltre 0-0

C Mickey Gasper 0-0

1B Chad Bell 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI — 12th homer, gave team lead in 9th

3B Max Burt 2-5, 2B, K

2B Cristian Perez 2-4, RBI

Randy Vasquez 1 IP, 6 H, 8 R (8 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 HR, balk — not the way to end a first half!

Carlos Espinal 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR, WP

Matt Minnick 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Nick Ernst 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K

Emmanuel Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, WP (loss)

It's Cycle Sunday!@Yankees prospect Jeisson Rosario completes the feat for the @SOMPatriots against his former ballclub. pic.twitter.com/zqOSxBPjYW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 18, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Game vs. Greenville Drive cancelled due to “unplayable conditions,” aka second base “broke.” (Yeah, I have no idea either.) This will not be made up.

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 5-3 (7) and Game 2 suspended vs. Daytona Tortugas

Game 1

DH Alexander Vargas 1-2, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 3 K, HBP

1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, RBI, K

C Antonio Gomez 3-4, K

LF Christopher Familia 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — won game with monster walk-off homer, his 1st in Low-A after being promoted from Rookie ball

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-2, BB, 2 SB

RF Kyle Battle 0-3, 2 K

CF Raimfer Salinas 0-3, K

2B Luis Santos 1-3, RBI, K

Chandler Champlain 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 11 K, HR, WP — 18 swings & misses

Jack Neely 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)

The newest addition to the Tarpons, Christopher Familia, walks it off with a 441 ft home run to RF. Tarpons win 5-3 in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/BQPjmbqec5 — John Brophy (@jbrophybaseball) July 17, 2022

Game 2

Suspended with the score 0-0 in the bottom of the fourth. The resumption date is TBD. Not much to note from the lineup, but starter Richard Fitts threw four innings of no-hit ball with one walk and three strikeouts.

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off