New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Chris Sale

I’m quite tired of red baseball teams, with this being the Yankees’ 10th consecutive game against a club named after the primary color. That streak will end today, and so will the unofficial first half of the season (technically, Game No. 81 passed by on July 5th), The Yankees will take on the Red Sox in the final game before the All-Star break, and the rubber match of this series.

In a lot of ways, Gerrit Cole was signed exactly for games like this — to go toe-to-toe with the other team’s best guy. He’s had kind of a wonky season, with a better ERA, xERA and xFIP than last season, but he has walked more batters and the home run problem has held back his overall value metrics. Cole coming off seven shutout innings against the Reds earlier this week, but had given up five dingers in his previous three outings, including two to these same Red Sox a couple weeks ago — courtesy of Rafael Devers.

Cole will match up with Chris Sale, who made his first start of the season earlier this week against the Rays, going five innings with no runs allowed, striking out five against one walk. He’s still mainly a fastball-slider pitcher, and although his famous whip-like slider wasn’t quite as effective in the season’s first outing, we’ve seen enough of Sale over the years to know how he looks when he’s on.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

