Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/17/22

We may already be past the 81-game mark that officially denotes the first half, but colloquially the baseball season is usually divided into the pre- and post-All-Star break. Going off of that definition, we’re at the end of the first half today with one game to go, and a series against the Red Sox is up for grabs. The Yankees came roaring back after a disappointing series opener, demolishing Boston for 14 runs while only allowing a solo shot in the first inning in return. Now they’ll send their ace out to close out what has been an immensely successful half for the Bombers.

There’s a lot going on today beyond the game, however. First, you can check out our coverage for the day — beginning with Matt recapping last night’s action around the AL, into Estevão examining the latest news on Juan Soto’s trade eligibility, Jesse musing on the trappings of constant comparisons to the past, and Joe’s social media spotlight. Beyond that is the start of the MLB Draft, and we’ll have plenty of coverage for the first night’s selections between myself, Andrew, and Dan.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: Yes, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market, only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Matt Carpenter currently has an absurd 14.1 home run percentage. Can he keep it above 10 percent for the whole season? (Aaron Judge is currently at 8.6 percent for reference.)

2. Who is your dark horse to be the team’s MVP in the second half of the season?