Yankees prospects: Jasson Dominguez homers in the Futures game

17-year-old Yankees prospect Luis Serna did not disappoint. 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K.



91-92 MPH FB. Pairs a Plus CH and good CB that look extremely similar out of the hand.



Maturity and pitchability are through the roof. One of the best arms I’ve seen in the complex league. pic.twitter.com/mAVYqjExaX