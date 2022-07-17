Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/17/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Yankees reliever Miguel Castro joins Luis Severino on the injured list, after being diagnosed with a right shoulder strain on Saturday. Outfielder Tim Locastro was recalled in a corresponding move. Castro won’t throw for a month at the very least, according to manager Aaron Boone. He hasn’t pitched since July 10th, and now we know why. The Yankees will be without the hard-throwing righty for awhile; he had a 4.00 ERA in 27 innings, albeit with a 10.7 percent walk rate.

MLB.com | David Venn: After a slow start, some prospect analysts were starting to wonder if Jasson Domínguez was more hype than anything else. However, he rebounded nicely and earned himself a promotion from Low-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley on Saturday. Tampa skipper Rachel Balkovec surprised him with the news as part of another promotion for teammate Grant Richardson.

Domínguez, who hit an impressive home run yesterday at the MLB Futures Game, slashed .265/.373/.440 in 75 games, with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 36 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases in 324 plate appearances in Tampa.

NJ Advance Media | Bridget Hyland: The Yankees released the list of participants for the 74th edition of Old Timers’ Day, scheduled for July 30th. There will be no game this year, though — instead, there will be introductions and video tributes.

Monument Park honorees Mariano Rivera, Ron Guidry, Tino Martinez, Willie Randolph, and Bernie Williams will be present, as will members of the current coaching and announcing staff: Aaron Boone, Hensley Meulens, David Cone, and John Flaherty. Four widows of Yankees legends are also invited: Diana Munson, widow of Thurman Munson; Joan Ford, widow of Whitey Ford; Kay Murcer, widow of Bobby Murcer; and Jill Martin, widow of Billy Martin.

There are other names, too, including Shane Spencer, Luis Sojo, Mickey Rivers, Lou Piniella, Jeff Nelson, Charlie Hayes, Brian Doyle, Rick Cerone, Bucky Dent, Chris Chambliss, Jesse Barfield, Ron Blomberg, Homer Bush, and former trainer Gene Monahan.

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Heading into Saturday’s game, Aaron Judge comfortably led MLB with 50 called strikes below the zone. He was particularly affected on Friday night. Yet, he doesn’t see himself getting thrown out while arguing with the umpires. Why? Simple enough: his team needs him.

“No, I don’t see how that benefits anybody,” Judge said. “I’m out of the game if I get thrown out there. I could see maybe if it’s to end the game or something late. One at-bat ain’t going to dictate anything. Every time I step up to the plate I can change the game. I’m going to speak my mind always, let them know how I feel, let them know they missed that call and move on.”