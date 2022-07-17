Everything you need to know to follow the 2022 MLB Draft

The Yankees’ first half might be coming to a close today, but it won’t be a rest day for the team’s development staff. The first couple rounds of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft will kick off tonight in Los Angeles as part of the recently-revamped All-Star weekend. Just like last year, the draft will coincide with the festivities surrounding the sport’s jewel event of the summer.

Unlike in 2021 though, it won’t just be the first round on Day 1. The Yankees’ second draft pick will also come today, so we’ll get to welcome two new Baby Bombers to the organization this evening! Madison, Dan, and a couple other contributors will join me in delving into all of the Yankees’ new draft picks, from the first and second-rounders today to those up through Round 10 on Monday and the rest on Tuesday.

If you have any interest in following the MLB Draft proceedings beyond PSA’s coverage (which you can find here), check out the viewing guide below.

Sunday, July 17: Rounds 1-2

Time - 7:00 pm ET

TV - ESPN (1st round); MLB Network (preview coverage from 6-7pm; other rounds)

Online - MLB.com

Monday, July 18: Rounds 3-10

Time - 2:00 pm ET

Online - MLB.com

Tuesday, July 19: Rounds 11-20

Time - 12:00 pm ET

Online - MLB.com

Below is the draft order for Sunday’s coverage.

Round 1

1. Orioles

2. Diamondbacks

3. Rangers

4. Pirates

5. Nationals

6. Marlins

7. Cubs

8. Twins

9. Royals

10. Rockies

11. Mets (Kumar Rocker compensation pick)

12. Tigers

13. Angels

14. Mets

15. Padres

16. Guardians

17. Phillies

18. Reds

19. Athletics

20. Braves

21. Mariners

22. Cardinals

23. Blue Jays

24. Red Sox

25. Yankees

26. White Sox

27. Brewers

28. Astros

29. Rays

30. Giants

Compensatory Round

31. Rockies (for Trevor Story signing)

32. Reds (for Nick Castellanos signing)

Competitive Balance Round

33. Orioles

34. Diamondbacks

35. Braves (acquired from Royals)

36. Pirates

37. Guardians

38. Rockies

39. Padres

Round 2

40. Dodgers (pick moved back 10 spots due to luxury tax penalty)

41. Red Sox (Jud Fabian compensation pick)

42. Orioles

43. Diamondbacks

44. Pirates

45. Nationals

46. Marlins

47. Cubs

48. Twins

49. Royals

50. Rockies

51. Tigers

52. Mets

53. Padres

54. Guardians

55. Reds

56. Athletics

57. Braves

58. Mariners

59. Cardinals

60. Blue Jays

61. Yankees

62. White Sox

63. Brewers

64. Astros

65. Rays

66. Giants

Competitive Balance Round

67. Orioles (acquired from Marlins)

68. Twins

69. Athletics

70. Rays

71. Rays (acquired from Tigers)

72. Brewers

73. Reds

74. Mariners

Compensatory Round

75. Mets (for Noah Syndergaard signing)

76. Braves (for Freddie Freeman signing)

77. Blue Jays (for Marcus Semien signing)

78. Blue Jays (for Robbie Ray signing)

79. Red Sox (for Eduardo Rodriguez signing)

80. Astros (for Carlos Correa signing)

The draft will then be on hold until tomorrow at 2:00 pm ET, and it will be an entirely-MLB.com event from there. Usually, they make it pretty easy to follow the draft picks though, and there won’t be much pomp and circumstance between selections. If anything, it will be just enough time for their draft experts to opine on the picks, and then it’s onto the next!

After Round 10, they’ll take a break and pick up on Tuesday at noon Eastern. Conference call time! This will be even faster, so buckle up. Here’s the full draft order for all rounds from three onward.

2022 MLB Draft Order (Rounds 3-20) Round 3 Round 4 Rounds 5-20 Round 3 Round 4 Rounds 5-20 Orioles (81) Orioles (107) Orioles Diamondbacks (82) Diamondbacks (108) Diamondbacks Pirates (83) Rangers (109) Rangers Nationals (84) Pirates (110) Pirates Marlins (85) Nationals (111) Nationals Cubs (86) Marlins (112) Marlins Royals (87) Cubs (113) Cubs Rockies (88) Twins (114) Twins Angels (89) Royals (115) Royals Mets (90) Rockies (116) Rockies Padres (91) Tigers (117) Tigers Guardians (92) Angels (118) Angels Phillies (93) Mets (119) Mets Reds (94) Padres (120) Padres Athletics (95) Guardians (121) Guardians Braves (96) Phillies (122) Phillies Cardinals (97) Reds (123) Reds Blue Jays (98) Athletics (124) Athletics Red Sox (99) Braves (125) Braves Yankees (100) Mariners (126) Mariners White Sox (101) Cardinals (127) Cardinals Brewers (102) Blue Jays (128) Blue Jays Astros (103) Red Sox (129) Red Sox Rays (104) Yankees (130) Yankees Dodgers (105) White Sox (131) White Sox Giants (106) Brewers (132) Brewers N/A Astros (133) Astros N/A Rays (134) Rays N/A Dodgers (135) Dodgers N/A Giants (136) Giants

Per MLB.com, the Yankees have a total draft bonus pool of $6,425,100 to spend, meaning that they can go over or under the given slot number on any pick, but in the end, their grand total must stay below that amount. Here’s how the slots are divvied up:

Yankees 2022 MLB Draft bonus pool Round Overall pick Slot value Round Overall pick Slot value 1 25 $2,879,300 2 61 $1,187,000 3 100 $611,100 4 130 $456,300 5 160 $340,500 6 190 $263,800 7 220 $207,300 8 250 $172,200 9 280 $157,900 10 310 $149,700 Totals $6,425,100

Again, the Yankees can vary their bonus levels; any left over might be used to help sign draft prospects with signability questions in the 11th round and beyond for more than the allotted $125,000 value. Teams can spend over their allotted pools, but not without penalties:

Teams that exceed their bonus pool face a penalty. Clubs that outspend their allotment by 0-5 percent pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, clubs lose future picks.

