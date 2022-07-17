Everything you need to know to follow the 2022 MLB Draft

The Yankees’ first half might be coming to a close today, but it won’t be a rest day for the team’s development staff. The first couple rounds of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft will kick off tonight in Los Angeles as part of the recently-revamped All-Star weekend. Just like last year, the draft will coincide with the festivities surrounding the sport’s jewel event of the summer.
Unlike in 2021 though, it won’t just be the first round on Day 1. The Yankees’ second draft pick will also come today, so we’ll get to welcome two new Baby Bombers to the organization this evening! Madison, Dan, and a couple other contributors will join me in delving into all of the Yankees’ new draft picks, from the first and second-rounders today to those up through Round 10 on Monday and the rest on Tuesday.
If you have any interest in following the MLB Draft proceedings beyond PSA’s coverage (which you can find here), check out the viewing guide below.
Sunday, July 17: Rounds 1-2
Time - 7:00 pm ET
TV - ESPN (1st round); MLB Network (preview coverage from 6-7pm; other rounds)
Online - MLB.com
Monday, July 18: Rounds 3-10
Time - 2:00 pm ET
Online - MLB.com
Tuesday, July 19: Rounds 11-20
Time - 12:00 pm ET
Online - MLB.com
Below is the draft order for Sunday’s coverage.
Round 1
1. Orioles
2. Diamondbacks
3. Rangers
4. Pirates
5. Nationals
6. Marlins
7. Cubs
8. Twins
9. Royals
10. Rockies
11. Mets (Kumar Rocker compensation pick)
12. Tigers
13. Angels
14. Mets
15. Padres
16. Guardians
17. Phillies
18. Reds
19. Athletics
20. Braves
21. Mariners
22. Cardinals
23. Blue Jays
24. Red Sox
25. Yankees
26. White Sox
27. Brewers
28. Astros
29. Rays
30. Giants
Compensatory Round
31. Rockies (for Trevor Story signing)
32. Reds (for Nick Castellanos signing)
Competitive Balance Round
33. Orioles
34. Diamondbacks
35. Braves (acquired from Royals)
36. Pirates
37. Guardians
38. Rockies
39. Padres
Round 2
40. Dodgers (pick moved back 10 spots due to luxury tax penalty)
41. Red Sox (Jud Fabian compensation pick)
42. Orioles
43. Diamondbacks
44. Pirates
45. Nationals
46. Marlins
47. Cubs
48. Twins
49. Royals
50. Rockies
51. Tigers
52. Mets
53. Padres
54. Guardians
55. Reds
56. Athletics
57. Braves
58. Mariners
59. Cardinals
60. Blue Jays
61. Yankees
62. White Sox
63. Brewers
64. Astros
65. Rays
66. Giants
Competitive Balance Round
67. Orioles (acquired from Marlins)
68. Twins
69. Athletics
70. Rays
71. Rays (acquired from Tigers)
72. Brewers
73. Reds
74. Mariners
Compensatory Round
75. Mets (for Noah Syndergaard signing)
76. Braves (for Freddie Freeman signing)
77. Blue Jays (for Marcus Semien signing)
78. Blue Jays (for Robbie Ray signing)
79. Red Sox (for Eduardo Rodriguez signing)
80. Astros (for Carlos Correa signing)
The draft will then be on hold until tomorrow at 2:00 pm ET, and it will be an entirely-MLB.com event from there. Usually, they make it pretty easy to follow the draft picks though, and there won’t be much pomp and circumstance between selections. If anything, it will be just enough time for their draft experts to opine on the picks, and then it’s onto the next!
After Round 10, they’ll take a break and pick up on Tuesday at noon Eastern. Conference call time! This will be even faster, so buckle up. Here’s the full draft order for all rounds from three onward.
2022 MLB Draft Order (Rounds 3-20)
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Rounds 5-20
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Rounds 5-20
|Orioles (81)
|Orioles (107)
|Orioles
|Diamondbacks (82)
|Diamondbacks (108)
|Diamondbacks
|Pirates (83)
|Rangers (109)
|Rangers
|Nationals (84)
|Pirates (110)
|Pirates
|Marlins (85)
|Nationals (111)
|Nationals
|Cubs (86)
|Marlins (112)
|Marlins
|Royals (87)
|Cubs (113)
|Cubs
|Rockies (88)
|Twins (114)
|Twins
|Angels (89)
|Royals (115)
|Royals
|Mets (90)
|Rockies (116)
|Rockies
|Padres (91)
|Tigers (117)
|Tigers
|Guardians (92)
|Angels (118)
|Angels
|Phillies (93)
|Mets (119)
|Mets
|Reds (94)
|Padres (120)
|Padres
|Athletics (95)
|Guardians (121)
|Guardians
|Braves (96)
|Phillies (122)
|Phillies
|Cardinals (97)
|Reds (123)
|Reds
|Blue Jays (98)
|Athletics (124)
|Athletics
|Red Sox (99)
|Braves (125)
|Braves
|Yankees (100)
|Mariners (126)
|Mariners
|White Sox (101)
|Cardinals (127)
|Cardinals
|Brewers (102)
|Blue Jays (128)
|Blue Jays
|Astros (103)
|Red Sox (129)
|Red Sox
|Rays (104)
|Yankees (130)
|Yankees
|Dodgers (105)
|White Sox (131)
|White Sox
|Giants (106)
|Brewers (132)
|Brewers
|N/A
|Astros (133)
|Astros
|N/A
|Rays (134)
|Rays
|N/A
|Dodgers (135)
|Dodgers
|N/A
|Giants (136)
|Giants
Per MLB.com, the Yankees have a total draft bonus pool of $6,425,100 to spend, meaning that they can go over or under the given slot number on any pick, but in the end, their grand total must stay below that amount. Here’s how the slots are divvied up:
Yankees 2022 MLB Draft bonus pool
|Round
|Overall pick
|Slot value
|Round
|Overall pick
|Slot value
|1
|25
|$2,879,300
|2
|61
|$1,187,000
|3
|100
|$611,100
|4
|130
|$456,300
|5
|160
|$340,500
|6
|190
|$263,800
|7
|220
|$207,300
|8
|250
|$172,200
|9
|280
|$157,900
|10
|310
|$149,700
|Totals
|$6,425,100
Again, the Yankees can vary their bonus levels; any left over might be used to help sign draft prospects with signability questions in the 11th round and beyond for more than the allotted $125,000 value. Teams can spend over their allotted pools, but not without penalties:
Teams that exceed their bonus pool face a penalty. Clubs that outspend their allotment by 0-5 percent pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, clubs lose future picks.
If you’re a regular around here, you’ve probably noticed us dipping our toes more into draft coverage in the past week. If you haven’t read any of it yet, check it out!
If you already have, stay tuned for more as the draft gets underway! We’re looking forward to welcoming the next generation of Baby Bombers.
