Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/16/22

If you were a Yankees fan who watched their game last night against the Red Sox, you probably don’t need me to tell you how to feel. It was pretty dumb! If you want more detailed words about it, Matt has you covered. Ideally, they put it behind them in a hurry.

Today on the site, Peter will review the busy action from the Yankees’ rivals last night and Kevin will do a midseason check-in on PSA’s preseason top 10 prospects. Later on, John will check out Oakland catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target, and Matt will offer a preview of sorts at the Yankees’ upcoming draft with a look back at the most notable players taken 25th and 61st overall (corresponding to the 2022 Yanks’ first and second-round slots).

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. When do you think was the low point of last night’s game?

2. Dessert hummus: Yay or nay?