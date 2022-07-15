New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Jordan Montgomery vs. Nathan Eovaldi

The series against the Reds was quite a frustrating one for the Yankees, as they dropped two of three, and required a walk-off via wild pitch in the one game they did win. Combined with the fashion that they lost the final two games in Boston last weekend, and it’s fair to say they’re going through a bit of a skid.

However, baseball is a fickle sport. The team that helped start this skid, the Red Sox, followed their two comeback wins over the Yankees by getting swept by the Rays in a four-game series in Tampa. Now, both teams are coming together again, this time in New York, both trying to bounce back.

In the opener, the Yankees are giving the ball to Jordan Montgomery. Last Saturday, he was very solid against this same Boston team, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings. He was mostly cruising until the sixth inning, when he just gave up one too many runners. Despite that, he was mostly good and exited in line for the win.

In other lineup news, both Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson are out of the lineup. This will be his third-straight game on the bench for Hicks after he fouled a ball of his shin in Tuesday’s game. However, he could be an option off the bench. It’s a similar story for Donaldson, who is out of the lineup after getting hit on the hand last night, but is considered active for tonight.

For Boston, former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill. This will be his first start back off a IL stint for lower back/hap issues that have kept him out since June 8th. He’s notably had the Yankees’ number in some big games, but this could be an opportunity for the Yankees with him trying to get his sea legs back.

The Yankees will really be hoping to stop their slight slide tonight, so join us in the game thread to see if they can do.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, NESN, MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM (BOS)

Online stream: MLB.tv

