Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/15/22

It’s never fun to lose series at home, but it’s even worse when you lose one to a team that started the year 3-22. For the second series in a row, the Reds took it to an AL East team, as they followed up a sweep of the Rays by taking two out of three from the Yankees. Honestly, it could have been another sweep with better pitching on Wednesday, too. Whatever. There’s no time to dwell on the down times; the Yankees have a first half to close out with a trio of games against the Red Sox.

Today on the site, Madison will check out how the Yankees’ rivals fared last night, Jesse will preview the weekend set against Boston, and Andrés will consider the Pirates’ David Bednar as a possible trade deadline addition. Later on, Sam will look at Aroldis Chapman’s continued struggles with control and Madison will return to answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Was that series loss to the Reds the Yankees’ worst of the season?

2. How long do you think the Orioles will remain in the AL Wild Card race mix?