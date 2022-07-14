Yankees reacquire Tyler Wade from Angels

The Yankees have acquired Tyler Wade from the Angels, according to reporting from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Angels will receive a player to be named later in exchange for the utilityman.

New York had traded Wade to the Angels just earlier this year, with the 27-year-old hitting .218/.272/.272 in 163 plate appearances before being designated for assignment. Wade cleared outright waivers, meaning the Yankees can send him to Triple-A without having to open space on the 40-man roster.

Wade brings the Yankees just a little more minor-league depth, in the form of a versatile player that the organization is familiar with. The Yankees drafted Wade in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, with Wade spending the next eight years with the franchise.

Of course, the Yankees’ familiarity with Wade doesn’t change the fact that he’s been largely ineffective at the major league level. He compiled a 67 OPS+ across 491 plate appearances as a Yankee, and while he can man many positions on defense, Wade has never really graded out as plus at any of them. His best role on a competitive team might be as a pinch-runner, with his sprint speed ranking in the 92nd percentile per Statcast.

For now, the Yankees will let Wade ply his trade in Scranton, where he owns a career .768 OPS. Time will tell if we’ll see him on the field in the Bronx again this season.