Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/14/22

Well, it’s Thursday, and the Yankees will play a rubber game with the lowly Reds tonight. This has been an oddly wild series, featuring late comebacks, and a walkoff wild pitch. If it ultimately yields a Yankee series win, it will be hard to complain, but this certainly hasn’t been the finest stretch of baseball in the Bronx.

On the site, our trade deadline coverage continues, as Peter looks at a big-time target, Luis Castillo, while John examines a lower-profile one in Michael A. Taylor. Andrew will run down last night’s AL action and hop on the latest PSA podcast with Kunj, and Matt looks back at the times a Yankee should have won All-Star Game MVP.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Is Luis Severino’s injury the most concerning one the Yankees have suffered this season?

2. What’s more frustrating, seeing the Yankees blow a lead in a hard matchup (such as last weekend’s losses in Boston), or watching them sustain tough late losses against cellar-dwellers (like the Reds)?