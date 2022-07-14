Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/14/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Luis Severino departed last night’s game with right shoulder tightness, leaving the Yankees to hold their breath in the face of the what’s one of the more significant injury scares the roster has suffered this season. Severino was showing worrying signs early in his start, with his fastball velo down about two ticks. He also yielded three home runs to the Reds in the second inning, before departing after throwing one warmup pitch before the third. Severino will receive an MRI today.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: It remains unclear whether Joey Gallo’s future with the Yankees extends past the trade deadline. The outfielder has had a tough year, and rumors have swirled around his name for weeks now. There are a few teams he could make sense with, such as the Padres, who have tried to acquire Gallo before, and the Phillies, who are missing Bryce Harper, and could use Gallo’s glove to upgrade a dreadful defensive outfield. Perhaps a reunion with the Rangers could even make sense.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: The Yankee rotation dominated to start the season, but has had some ups and downs over the last few weeks or so. Should this give the Yankees concern about whether this starting five will be able to stand up come October? Potential innings limits loom for the likes of Severino (if he’s even healthy now) and Nestor Cortes, leading some to wonder whether Brian Cashman must add a topline starter before the trade deadline.

NorthJersey.com | Andrew Kastelman: The Yankees got some decent news on Aaron Hicks, who had fouled a ball off his calf during Tuesday night’s game against the Reds. The team said X-rays were negative, and Hicks expressed optimism that he would be back on the field this weekend. With Aaron Judge also a little banged up, it would be good to get Hicks back in the fold quickly.

CBS Sports: The Yankees released old friend Greg Bird, ending his second tenure with the team without a return trip to the majors. Bird played 59 games with Triple-A Scranton, and posted a .679 OPS with six homers. The 29-year-old hasn’t played an MLB game since 2019. He ran a .211/.301/.424 line across four seasons and 186 games as a Yankee.

Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned LHP JP Sears to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 14, 2022

Lastly, the Yankees demoted JP Sears after last night’s 7-6 win. The bullpen’s had a lot of work lately, so the lefty is the odd man out after throwing 3.2 innings of two-run ball in relief of the injured Severino.