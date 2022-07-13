New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Luis Severino vs. Mike Minor

The Yankees are now riding a three-game losing streak, and all three of those losses have been tough to take. All of them featured pitching matchups that heavily favored New York; all were winnable. Yet, here we are — on the verge of another game where it looks like the Yankees should be able to stake a big early lead and hold it.

Luis Severino will start for the Yankees, coming off of a win in Pittsburgh in the 16-0 blowout. He threw six scoreless innings, but uncharacteristically only had three strikeouts.

The Reds counter with veteran Mike Minor, who has put up numbers that are frankly bad in Cincy so far. He has a 6.63 ERA over 38 innings pitched, with his FIP even higher at 6.79. His BB/9 is over seven percent. Immediately, he stands out as a pitcher the Yankees should score against.

The lineup sees the return of Aaron Judge to center field with Aaron Hicks resting for a few days after an ugly foul off his shin last night. Judge bats second behind DJ LeMahieu, who will DH. They’re followed by Anthony Rizzo at first base, Giancarlo Stanton in right, Gleyber Torres at second, Josh Donaldson at third, Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop, Kyle Higashioka at catcher, and Joey Gallo in left.

The Reds will run out an identical lineup to last night — don’t fix what wasn’t broken, I suppose.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.