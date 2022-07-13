Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/13/22

New York Post | Jon Heyman: How does Brian Cashman improve the best team in baseball? There’s not much he necessarily has to add to the squad, but there are areas that could be boosted. They could look for outfield improvement in Andrew Benintendi, Anthony Santander or Ian Happ. The Yanks could also use some arms to bolster rotation that has been up and down of late.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Speaking of improving the starting five, Luis Castillo’s name has been thrown around a lot recently. The Reds are reportedly asking the Yankees for one of their top two shortstop prospects, Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, if they want the righty. Would the Yankees be willing to trade one of the two?

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: It’s HOPE Week at Yankee Stadium. On Tuesday morning, the Yanks celebrated The NYPD Blue Chips, which is a co-ed youth mentoring and sports program that aims to bridge the gap between police officers and youth in NYC. “It shook me a little bit, because I was able to relate to them,” Nestor Cortes said. “Not at their level, but growing up in Miami, you can definitely take a lot of different routes growing up down there. Luckily I was able to surround myself with good people, like they’re surrounded by today. This group serves the community well.”