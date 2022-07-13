Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/13/22

This series with the Reds felt like it might be a nice respite after a stressful series in Boston. The four-game set with the Red Sox featured multiple topsy-turvy games, with the final two contests featuring some highly-frustrating blown leads and late losses. Instead, the Yankees treated us to another crushing defeat, with the lowly Reds storming back in a stunning ninth inning. The Bombers will look to end this surprising three-game skid tonight with Luis Severino on the mound.

On the site today, Josh reflects on Jameson Taillon’s inconsistencies, as well as the possibility of increasing his fastball usage. Matt looks back on the times the Yankees have sent nine players to the All-Star Game, Esteban gives us his at-bat of the week, Andrés analyzes what a healthy Jonathan Loáisiga could mean for the Yankees, and Erin profiles Willson Contreras as a trade target.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. What Yankee trade deadline deal made you most excited when it happened?

2. Who’s the biggest remaining All-Star snub?