Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/12/22

There’s exactly one week left until the All-Star Game, but the Yankees have some business to handle before sending out their plethora of All-Stars to Los Angeles. The Reds are in town for a quick interleague series before the Red Sox return for a climactic end to the first half. The team hasn’t been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but they’ve let some wins slip out from their fingertips, so hopefully a day off is all they need to take over again.

Before the homestand gets cooking, let’s take a look at what we’ve got in store over here. Dan kicks things off with a look at the last week in the minor leagues, and Josh recaps the lone game of action between the Yankees’ rivals last night. Peter gives us a preview on the Reds, Josh returns to scout out the Nationals ahead of the trade deadline, and Sam examines the two sides of Gleyber Torres that we’ve seen this year. Finally, Esteban digs into Matt Carpenter’s slugging resurgence a bit and Chris looks into some pitching options should the Yankees run into some innings limits in the second half.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Is your expectation for the Yankees’ win total at the end of the year still north of 100? How about 110?

2. Will we see any trades go down during the All-Star break?