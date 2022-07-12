Yankees rivalry roundup: Rays hold off Red Sox

The Monday after the July 4th long weekend is one of the quietest in baseball. Most teams play the preceding Monday, many are in the throes of long consecutive games streaks, and MLB tweaks its schedule to fit next week’s All Star break. To wit, just two of the Yankees’ big playoff rivals were in action last night, in the same game to boot.

It’s hard seeing another team do what you wanted yours to do. If you remember Sunday Night Baseball, the Yankees jumped out to a big lead over the Red Sox early, and couldn’t hold it, eventually losing 11-6.

Well, the Rays seemed able to learn from the mistakes of others, going up big early — 5-1 after the first two innings — and held off a comeback attempt to win the first game of their series with Boston, 10-5.

Harold Ramírez drove in a pair of runs for the Rays, in the first and eighth innings, one of six Rays with an RBI as Tampa put up a ten spot without a single home run.

In fact, the Red Sox were held in the ballpark too, with their biggest hit being a two-run double off the bat of JD Martinez.

The Sox did manage to score in four consecutive innings before the Rays’ bullpen were able to figure it out and lock down the win. With 15 runs and no home runs between them, you wonder what they’ll do for an encore as Chris Sale makes his return tonight.