Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees were close to taking another series in the final leg of their road trip this weekend, but ended up throwing away a pair of games to Boston and instead held onto a split. Combined with a split in Pittsburgh and a series win in Cleveland, it’s hardly the worst result possible, but it did feel like the team let their foot off the gas a bit — still, they’re up massively in the division and have a sizeable lead for the best record overall, a title they should hold heading into the All-Star break.

There are notable concerns being raised, however, in light of just how they lost their games on this recent trip. Some of the pitching staff members have begun to string together poor starts, most notably Jameson Taillon’s implosion from All-Star caliber player to holding a season ERA north of four. Does this incentivize the Yankees to more closely follow the trade market for a pitcher? How serious is their interest in Andrew Benintendi? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of July 14th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.