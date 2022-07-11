Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/11/22

New York Post | Dan Martin & Jon Heyman: The Yankees, apparently, are trying to do two things at once this trade deadline. The club’s already had conversations about acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Royals, and also experimenting with ways to deal wayward outfielder Joey Gallo. A corner outfield upgrade is just about the only thing this team needs right now, but getting a bite on Gallo would be quite the feat.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: It’s a cliché by now to say that getting a player back from the IL is like a deadline acquisition, but with Jonathan Loáisiga possibly returning from injury as early as this week, the Yankee bullpen can get a major boost without any trade being needed. Domingo Germán is also due back soon, giving the Yankees some flexibility as they manage the workloads of the rotation headed into the dog days of summer.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Lucas Luetge was one of the best stories of 2021, a true underdog tale of a guy clawing his way back into the majors. However, Luetge isn’t just a Hollywood moment, but having a really strong followup campaign in the middle relief role. He’s posted almost identical metrics to what he put up last season, and he may not see the same workload as 2021 but finds himself regularly called on in bigger spots.

MLB.com: You may have seen it by now, but the Yankees are sending six (!) players to this year’s All Star Game, their most since 2011. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were voted in as starters by the fans, and Jose Trevino, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes all were named on Sunday afternoon.