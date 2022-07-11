Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/11/22

Well, that was a disheartening weekend. It looked as though the Yankees might roll through the Red Sox during this four-game series, but Boston clawed back in the final two games, shocking the Yankees twice to salvage a split. The Yankees will have to lick their wounds during an off-day, before getting back to work with a home set against the Reds starting Tuesday.

On the site today, Esteban goes deep on Gerrit Cole’s struggles against Rafael Devers, while John profiles the Rangers as potential trade partner. Also, Chris analyzes some progression from Aaron Hicks from the left side, Estevão argues that we should’ve seen this Yankee rotation coming, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Fun Questions:

1. Which Yankee All-Star would have surprised you the most before the season began?

2. How worried are you about the Astros in the race for the top seed in the AL?