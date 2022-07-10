New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Nick Pivetta

It’s awfully hard to sweep a four-game set, especially one on the road. After dropping yesterday’s extra-innings affair, the Yankees won’t be able sweep their road series against the Red Sox, but winning three out of four off the supposed second-best team in the division would be a nice consolation prize, and New York can do just that tonight on Sunday Night Baseball.

Jameson Taillon gets the ball, with respectable topline stats — a 3.68 ERA and 3.40 FIP — but in the middle of a down stretch. In his last six starts, he owns a 6.16 ERA, buffeted by 44 hits and 6 long balls in 30.2 innings. His ability to attack the strike zone has been the biggest buoy to the success he saw early in the year. However, it also means teams can focus on the zone and come ready to swing, and will likely be able to put balls in play. Taillon won’t strike many men out, with just a 20 percent mark on the year, so the key to tonight against a powerful Red Sox lineup is managing contact quality.

Nick Pivetta, meanwhile, has nearly equal topline metrics as Taillon, but is coming off his worst start of the season, seven earned runs in 5.2 against Tampa Bay. His fastball isn’t much to write home about, but he makes his money with a curve-slider combination that’s engineered a combined 26 percent whiff rate across his 17 starts.

The Yankees will run out a fairly standard non-Joey Gallo lineup, albeit with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge swapping outfield spots in left and right due to the Green Monster. Matt Carpenter will DH and Gleyber Torres will take a seat on the bench.

How to watch

Location: Fenway Park — Boston, MA

First pitch: 7:08 pm ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

