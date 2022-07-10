Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Derek Jeter and other legends return to Yankee Stadium

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Jameson Taillon returns to Pittsburgh

Jamo recently made his return to the mound in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019. He received a tribute on the big board and a nice hand from the crowd. Taillon was drafted by the Pirates in 2010 and went through a bunch of highs and lows with the team, including beating cancer and powering through two Tommy John surgeries.

Derek Jeter visits Yankee Stadium with some old friends

I think we’ve seen some of these faces before! Derek Jeter returned to the Bronx this past week for the premiere of his first two episodes of ESPN Films’ “The Captain” — a seven-part documentary series highlighting his career. He was joined by fellow Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Dave Winfield and Monument Park honoree Willie Randolph (among others). The documentary is set to debut on July 18th after the Home Run Derby.

Nick Swisher at Home Runs Derby X

The Yanks were represented by Nick Swisher and others at Home Run Derby X, which took place in London at Crystal Palace Park. The event was basically a Home Run Derby but with a bunch of rules to spice things up a bit. The Yankees beat the Red Sox on a walk-off by Richard Brereton to take home the hardware for New York!