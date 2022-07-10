Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays lose to Reds on wild walk-off...again

Saturday’s game ended up being a frustrating one for the Yankees as they lost two late leads, eventually taking a 6-5 walk-off defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. It was an annoying loss, but one like it was going to happen sooner or later. The Yankees have been pretty good at bouncing back from losses this season, so hopefully they’ll keep that going tonight.

The Yankees may have lost some ground to one AL rival, but let’s check in on the how the rest of them did in Saturday’s action.

A day after losing on a walk-off balk, the Rays again failed to put away the Reds and had it come back to cost them. In the top of the eighth, Tampa Bay picked up two runs to open up a 3-0 lead and seemingly put the game away. Cincinnati had their chances, but failed to plate any runs. Until the eighth inning happened.

The Reds rallied with three runs in the eighth, with former Yankee Brandon Drury coming up with a two-run single to tie the game, his fourth hit of the game.

The game went to extra innings were the Rays again took control, scoring a run in the top of the 10th. However, again they couldn’t hang on in a humorous way. After a single to lead off the inning, a wild pitch by Tampa pitcher Calvin Faucher tied the game again. A couple batters later, Nick Senzel singled to give the Reds a walk-off win.

It seemed like the A’s might be in for a tough day early as Houston struck with two runs on three hits in the second inning, taking an early lead. Instead, the Astros only added two more hits as Oakland came away with a 3-2 win. All of the Athletics’ runs came in odd circumstances, scoring them all right in a row on a fielder’s choice, a passed ball, and a wild pitch.

After that, the A’s pitching held things down. Their bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk. Houston threatened in the ninth, putting two runners on, but Lou Trevino responded and got the next two hitters out to seal the game.

There weren’t many innings in which runs were scored, but this one still became quite the back-and-forth battle. Texas took a 3-0 lead in the second before Minnesota stormed back with six runs in the fourth. That lead didn’t last long, as the Rangers answered back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. The score stayed there for a while until a wild eighth inning.

Down to their last couple outs, the Twins rallied in the top of the eighth, tying the game on a Gilberto Celestino groundout. However, they had a chance to add more in the inning, and they’re probably regretting missing out. With one on and one out in the bottom of the eighth, Marcus Semien delivered a big RBI triple, putting Texas back in front.

They added another run before Brett Martin threw a scoreless inning to get the save in the ninth.

Former Yankee Gary Sánchez homered in a losing effort for the Twins.

Seattle Mariners (44-42) 2, Toronto Blue Jays (45-41) 1

A pitcher’s duel deep into the game, the Mariners managed to grab just one more run off Alek Manoah than Toronto did off Robbie Ray. After five scoreless frames, George Springer hit a sixth inning solo shot off Ray, giving the Jays a lead. With the way Manoah was pitching, it seemed like that might be enough, as he had only allowed a hit and two walks in the first six innings. However, after a J.P. Crawford single, Carlos Santana went yard to swing things in Seattle’s favor in the bottom of the seventh.

Toronto had a chance in the ninth, loading the bases with two outs, but Diego Castillo got Matt Chapman to ground out to end the game.