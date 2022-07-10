Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/10/22

New York Times | Tyler Kepner: Clay Holmes has been dominant for the Yankees so far this season and will in all likelihood be named to his first ever All-Star team later today. He’s done that all on the back of pretty much just one pitch: his sinker. Since coming over to the Yankees in a trade last season, Holmes has figured out how to harness the pitch and has become one of the best relievers in the game.

New York Post | Ian O’Connor: Much was made of the Yankees’ decision to bring back manager Aaron Boone and give him a new contract after an immensely frustrating 2021 season. At least so far, the move has worked with the Yankees sitting with the best record in baseball and on pace for a very large win total.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees made a minor move recently by signing reliever Richard Rodríguez to a minor league contract. Rodríguez has had success at the major league level, but is coming off a PED suspension. Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman explained his rationale for the deal as “the more the merrier” hoping to ensure the Yankees have some insurance policies potentially ready to go if needed.

In injury news, two Yankees pitchers were in action in rehab stints on Saturday, both putting in scoreless outings:

Domingo German pitched four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball today for @swbrailriders at Worcester. German could be activated before the All-Star break, manager Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 9, 2022