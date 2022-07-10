Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/10/22

For much of Saturday, I figured we’d be awaiting a potential sweep of the Red Sox. Instead, the Yankees will ahead to the Sunday night game nursing their wounds after a crushing extra-inning loss in Boston. What’s done is done, and they’ll take the field tonight with a chance to nevertheless cinch a series win.

On the site today, Matt runs through last night’s AL action, and also looks back at a time in Yankee history where they scored a double-digit inning and lost. Estevão analyzes what Domingo Germán could bring as he returns from injury, Jesse profiles the Pirates as a potential trade partner, Joe spins around Yankee social media, and Andrew gives us an update on All-Star Game voting.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Fenway Park

Fun Questions:

1. Do you expect the Yankees to make something you would define as a major trade this year?

2. Do you have a particular Yankee regular season victory in Boston that you’re most fond of?