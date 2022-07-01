Yankees rained out in Cleveland, doubleheader scheduled tomorrow

The Guardians announced that tonight’s game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, July 2nd. Tickets dated for the game originally scheduled for today —Friday, July 1st — will be valid only for Game 1 of tomorrow’s doubleheader scheduled for 12:10 P.M. EDT, or may be exchanged for a later contest. Tickets for the originally scheduled game tomorrow will only be valid for Game 2 of the doubleheader scheduled for 6:10 P.M. EDT.

The rainout may end up being a blessing in disguise for the Yankees, who’ve had a busy 48 hours wrapping up the series against the A’s in New York and flying to Houston to play one game against the Astros yesterday before hopping on another plane to Cleveland. That being said, the rescheduling to a doubleheader tomorrow crowds what was already a busy road trip for the Bombers, who now have nine games in nine days between Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Boston (though there is an off-day on Monday).

The extra night without baseball gives the returning Aroldis Chapman another day to reintegrate with the team, and we could very well see him pitch at some point tomorrow for the first time since May 22nd, having spent the last five weeks on the IL with Achilles inflammation.

First pitch is slated for 12:10 P.M. EDT tomorrow, and while the weather forecast is looking a lot clearer over the weekend, make sure to keep an eye on this space for news of any further delays and/or postponements.