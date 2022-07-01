New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians: Gerrit Cole vs. Aaron Civale

What better way to welcome the start of July than with some Yankees baseball? The Bombers will look to shake off the malaise of a lethargic offensive performance in Houston. The 2-1 loss was one of the lone blemishes on an otherwise stellar month that saw New York go 22-6 and set the MLB record for most home runs in June with 58.

The Guardians meanwhile welcome the Yankees to town having just completed a rollercoaster 11-game stretch. Sandwiched around a three-game home sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, Cleveland took five of eight from the Twins to cut their deficit in the AL Central to just a game (albeit with six fewer games played than their division rivals).

They feasted off the Minnesota bullpen, scoring five come-from-behind victories in the eighth inning or later in a 10-day period, including back-to-back walk-offs Wednesday and Thursday. And by Twins bullpen, I really just mean Emilio Pagán, who single-handedly blew four of those leads, allowing 10 runs in 2.1 innings to raise his season ERA from 2.45 to 5.26. And we thought the pre-Tommy John surgery Chad Green was bad!

Gerrit Cole gets the ball in a rematch of the last time the two teams matched up in April — a 10-2 Yankees victory in which Cole tossed 6.2 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. Beside the seven-run shocker last September when he was possibly pitching on an injured hamstring, Cole seems to really enjoy pitching against the Guardians as a Yankee. The 13-strikeout blitzkrieg in Game 1 of the 2020 AL Wild Card series stands out as does the seven inning, one-run, eleven-strikeout gem in April last season.

Cole has looked dominant since the home run barrage he suffered in Minnesota, giving up just two runs across his last three starts against 27 strikeouts in 20.1 innings, and he will look to carry that momentum into tonight sitting at 6-2 with a 2.99 ERA (126 ERA+), 3.20 FIP, and 111 strikeouts in 87.1 innings pitched.

Aaron Civale was on the losing side of that 10-2 drubbing, giving up six runs in three innings. He surrendered at least four runs in each of his first six starts and missed a month earlier this season with a glute injury. That said, he has looked better in his last three outings, pitching to a 2.93 ERA across 15.1 innings. He features a legitimate six-pitch mix — throwing a cutter, curveball, sinker, four-seamer, splitter, and slider each at least five percent of the time — and is one of the preeminent spin merchants in baseball with a 95th percentile spin rate on both fastball and curve. In nine starts, Civale is 2-4 with a 7.20 ERA (54 ERA+), 4.48 FIP, and 39 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.

The Yankees make just one change to the lineup that couldn’t get anything going in Houston last night. Aaron Hicks comes in to play left, allowing Giancarlo Stanton to slide over to right while Joey Gallo heads to the bench. Gallo is in the midst of one of the worst slumps imaginable, going hitless in his last 10 games — 0-for-26 to be exact — as part of a larger 3-for-43 stretch that has seen him strikeout over 40 percent of the time. At this point, even Hicks — himself mired in a 2-for-24 slide — is the more logical option to start in the outfield, though the pair’s struggles give the Yankees something to consider with the trade deadline just about a month away and guys like Ian Happ, Andrew Benintendi, and Ramón Laureano likely on the trading block.

The Guardians roll out a high-contact lineup (lowest whiff rate in MLB at 20.8 percent) headlined by a megastar in the midst of yet another MVP-adjacent campaign. I’m talking of course about José Ramírez, currently tied with Aaron Judge and Mike Trout for fourth-highest fWAR (3.9) in baseball. Ramírez is batting .296/.381/.596 with 16 home runs, 63 RBI, and a 173 wRC+, all while walking more than he strikes out.

At the top of the lineup sits rookie outfielder Steven Kwan, who put the league on notice with a 177 wRC+ in April and didn’t swing and miss on any of the first 116 pitches he saw to start the season — the longest such whiff-less streak to start a campaign since 2000. He cooled off considerably in May (56 wRC+) but has since rebounded in June (134 wRC+). His presence in the lineup alongside other above-average contributors Josh Naylor (125 wRC+) and Andrés Giménez (145 wRC+) ensures that the Yankees pitchers will need to maintain their performance levels this series.

How to watch

Location: Progressive Field — Cleveland, OH

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

Update

Yankees/Guardians game is officially in a rain delay. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 1, 2022

We’re beginning tonight in a rain delay, so buckle in.