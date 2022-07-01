Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/1/22

The Yankees and Astros really only play playoff games. New York made an odd one-day stop in Houston, and dropped a nail-biter 2-1. They travel to Cleveland for a three-game set today, where they likely will play at least one game that doesn’t involve no-hit bids, dramatic walk-offs, or both.

On the site, Andrew previews the series in Cleveland and runs our latest GM poll, while Josh ruminates on Aaron Judge’s walk-off hits and the notion of value in baseball. Also Sam kicks off our trade deadline coverage by profiling the Cubs as trade partners, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Progressive Field

Fun Questions:

1. How many playoff teams will the AL East produce this year?

2. Any NBA fans with thoughts on the crazy start to the offseason for the Nets and Knicks?