Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/9/22

The old baseball cliche goes “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes it rains.” If we wanted to break that up just a tiny bit more, it could go “Sometimes you kick ass, sometimes you fight hard to win, sometimes you fight hard and lose, and sometimes, you get your ass kicked.”

The Yankees hadn’t had their asses kicked since 2021. So it goes. Move on, rally behind Gerrit Cole, and win the finale in Minnesota to take the series.

Today on the site, Ryan will catch us up on the Yankees' rivals, Josh will examine how the Yankees' tough division impacts their World Series odds, and I'll post the second half of my interview with reporter Mark Feinsand (focusing on the 2022 team rather than the book). Later on, Erin will look into how Gerrit Cole's curveball usage has changed in the past few years, John will consider the difficulties of measuring Anthony Rizzo's value at first base, and Esteban will revisit the Yankees' Puerto Rican legends ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Streaming: YES Network, Bally Sports North, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Target Field

