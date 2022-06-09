New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins: Gerrit Cole vs. Dylan Bundy

The Yankees have a great rotation, giving them an advantage in the pitching probables on most nights. Sometimes, their rotation lines up in a way that yields some almost comically lopsided matchups. That’s been the case during this series in Minnesota, which concludes with a nice mismatch, Gerrit Cole vs. Dylan Bundy.

It wasn’t always supposed to be like this; prior to the 2013 season, Baseball Prospectus ranked Cole the #3 prospect on the planet, and Bundy #4. Their paths have diverged since, with Cole totaling nearly five times the rWAR of Bundy, who’s shone flashes through his career but has often fought injury. On the year, Bundy sports a 5.57 ERA, good for a 67 ERA+, and a 4.67 FIP. The Yankees have typically made short work of this kind of pitcher in 2022.

Cole requires no introduction, and will look to continue the hot streak he’s on. With the exception of that odd five-run start against the Orioles last month (which Josh smartly reasoned might not have been that much of an exception), Cole has been all-universe over his last eight outings, with a 1.73 FIP and .494 OPS allowed.

Lineup wise, the Yankees will send out most of their regulars, with Giancarlo Stanton on the bench. The Bombers were shockingly quieted by a washed Chris Archer yesterday, so it would be heartening to see something close to the A-Team bounce back against Bundy today.

How to watch

Location: Target Field — Minneapolis, MN

First pitch: 7:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES – NYY / Bally Sports North – MIN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 / TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Online stream: MLB.tv

