Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 158: Dominant Pitching & Bizarro Transitions

After a bummer of a finish to a series at the Trop left us a little wanting, the Yankees responded with a perfect 6-0 homestand against the Angels and Tigers! Kind of them. The pitching was absolutely ridiculous, as every single starter dominated.

Jameson Taillon and Gerrit Cole got the most attention with back-to-back perfect-game bids that lasted deep into the night, but Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Jordan Montgomery each turned in terrific outings as well. As an added bonus, while Taillon faltered in the road trip opener last night in Minnesota, the bullpen picked him up and the Yankees won their seventh game in a row.

We talk about all this, Aaron Judge continuing to play on Rookie mode, Manny Bañuelos finally making his Yankees debut, Miguel Andújar’s trade request, Zack Britton’s rehab, and John Sterling’s reduced workload. They also sidebar on Joe Girardi & Joe Maddon’s firings, the upcoming schedule, the B-Ref update, and the Yankee & Manfred of the Week. All this is done, of course, with intentionally terrible attempts at transitions. You’re welcome!

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.