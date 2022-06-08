Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/8/22

Death, taxes, and the Yankees beating the Twins. It’s been one of life’s constants for the past 20 years or so, and it remained true last night when the Bombers came into Minnesota and routed the home crowd again. The Yankees weren’t up-to-par with their pitching for once — Jameson Taillon had a rare off game — but the bats were awake and feasting on the Twins pitching staff, leading to the same result that they’ve gotten of late: another win, their 40th of the year. They’ll look for the series win today, and they’ve got Nasty Nestor on the mound leading the charge — it should be a fun one.

Before the action gets underway, we’ve got a load of content for you here. Andrew will recap last night’s action with the Yankees’ rivals, and then has an interview with Mark Feinsand on his latest book “The Franchise: New York Yankees.” John opines that Isiah Kiner-Falefa has done his job of being the stopgap just right so far, while Esteban digs into Matt Carpenter’s at-bat against Shohei Ohtani in the Angels series and later revisits the Yankees’ Puerto Rican legends ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade. Kevin examines how DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres have both mashed fastballs this year, and Peter brings us his latest in the Separation series, this time featuring Clarke Schmidt.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

AD

Streaming: YES Network, Bally Sports North, FS1

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Target Field

Fun Questions:

1. How realistic is it that four AL East teams make the postseason?

2. Who ya got in Game 3, Warriors or Celtics?