Yankees Prospects: Week nine minor league review

The lowest levels of the minor leagues kicked off on Monday and now all of the Yankees minor league teams are officially in action. While the Rookie-ball level teams all won their first game of the season, the full-season affiliates continued to struggle. Only High-A Hudson Valley won their weekly series, and Double-A Somerset saw its lead in the Eastern League cut to just half a game. Let’s take a look around the minor league and see who is performing well in the Yankees’ system.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 19-34; Ninth place in the International League (East), 15.5 GB

Past Week: 1-5 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

Coming Up: Away vs. Syracuse Mets (seven-game series)

The RailRiders continue to struggle to score runs and support a pitching staff that has for the most part, held the line and is near the top of the league in runs allowed. The RailRiders have scored the fewest runs in the 20-team International League, scoring just 3.4 per game. It is hard to find consistent offensive performers on the RailRiders (Oswald Peraza in particular saw his 2022 woes continue with a 3-for-16 series), while on the pitching side it is often hard to leave all the quality performances off. With some of the bats heating up at Double-A Somerset, it could be just a matter of weeks before the Scranton lineup starts to get shaken up with some fresh players.

Players of Note:

Ken Waldichuk: 9 G; 1.43 ERA, 44 IP, 24 H, 17 BB, 67K

JP Sears: 7 G; 0.68 ERA, 26.1 IP, 14 H, 3 BB, 34 K

Jhony Brito: 9 G; 2.30 ERA, 47 IP, 41 H, 13 BB, 40 K (Double-A and Triple-A)

David McKay: 12 G; 1.72 ERA, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 8 BB, 21 K

Sears struck out four in his return to Scranton. pic.twitter.com/Fc8QXbtYLj — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 3, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Record: 32-18; First place in Eastern League (Northeast), 0.5 GA

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Coming Up: Home vs. Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)

Although Anthony Volpe has struggled to get his bat consistently going so far this year, he has taken advantage of his trips to the basepaths, where he has now stolen 20 bases in 23 attempts this season. While Volpe has begun to hit, the team around him has numerous players who are on fire right now. Josh Breaux, Elijah Dunham, and Jesus Bastidas are all hitting really well right now, while the pitching staff continues to lead the league in ERA and be in the top four of most pitching categories.

Players of Note:

Josh Breaux: 14 G; .275/.393/.647, 5 HR, 4 2B

Elijah Dunham: 15 G; .356/.394/.593, 4 HR, 3B, 5 2B

Anthony Volpe: 15 G; .283/.348/.500, 2 HR, 5 2B

Jesus Bastidas: 18 G; .308/.370/.585, 5 HR, 3 2B

Anthony Volpe with a lead off homer in the Double-A Subway Series. #RepBX | #PatriotsInPinstripes pic.twitter.com/gjjJO8wiAE — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 4, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Record: 24-26; Third place in the South Atlantic League (North), 9.5 GB

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles)

Coming Up: Home vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies)

The Aberdeen IronBirds have one of the best records in all of minor league baseball so far this season, but the Hudson Valley Renegades were able to take this week’s series from them behind quality pitching and strong hitting. Anthony Seigler had a 1.000 OPS for the week, and Matt Sauer carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and has really turned a corner on his season. Over the last three games Sauer has allowed just 13 baserunners in 19.1 innings of work.

Players of Note:

Matt Sauer: 9 G; 3.43 ERA, 44.2 IP, 34 H, 12 BB, 56 K - South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

Anthony Seigler 36 G; .274/.454/.469, 5 HR, 7 2B

Cooper Bowman: 42 G; .238/.370/.429, 5 HR, 1 3B, 11 2B, 20 SB

Tanner Myatt: 14 G, 0.82 ERA, 22 IP, 6 H, 16 BB, 30 K

Bye bye pic.twitter.com/sqLDlWdJAZ — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 1, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Record: 22-29; Last place in the Florida State League (East Coast), 12.5 GB

Past Week: 2-4 vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins)

Coming Up: Home vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Jasson Dominguez slowed down a little this week from his recent hot strea,k yet remained one of the better offensive performers on the team and in the league over the last months. On the pitching side, Yon Castro and Juan Carela are having strong seasons so far, while some of the bullpen arms have been up and down.

Players of Note:

Yon Castro: 8 G; 3.00 ERA, 33 IP, 25 H, 8 BB, 42 K

Jasson Dominguez: 31 G; .283/.393/.504, 5 HR, 3B, 8 2B

Kyle Battle: 10 G; .273/.351/.485, HR, 4 2Bs

Juan Carela: 8 G; 2.58, 38.1 IP, 29 H, 15 BB, 50 K

FCL Yankees: W, 10-9 vs. FCL Tigers

SS Dayro Perez 2-4, HR, BB, 3 R, RBI, E

CF Daury Arias 1-3, HR, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI, E

C Agustin Ramirez 2-3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI, E

2B Jared Serna 2-4, R, 3 RBI, SB

LF Christopher Familia 0-3, 2 BB, RBI

1B Alex Guerrero 1-4, 2B, 2 K

DH, Pedro Diaz 1-4, 1 R, 1 K

3B Ronny Rojas 1-3, 1 K

RF Felix Negueis 0-4, RBI, 2 K

Joel Valdez 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K, E

Yoljeldriz Diaz 1.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 K (win)

Sebastian Perrone 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (save)

DSL Yankees: W, 1-0 vs. DSL Pirates Gold

SS Keiner Delgado 0-3, BB, SB

CF Willy Montero 1-4, K, 2 SB

C Manuel Palencia 0-3, K

RF David Beckles 1-3,

3B Santiago Gomez 0-2, HBP, SB

LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-3, R, SB

DH Diomedes Hernandez 1-3, 2B, RBI

2B Juan Matheus 0-3

1B Gabriel Bersing 0-2, BB

Jordarlin Mendoza 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Donys Garcia 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K (win)

DSL Bombers: W, 9-7 vs. DSL Mets 2

SS Hans Montero 2-3, 3B, 2 BB, 1 RBI, 3 R, SB, E

CF Fidel Montero 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 3 K

C Engelth Urena 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, R

C Oscar Silverio 1-2, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB, PB

RF Joel Mendez 1-4, RBI, 2 K

LF John Cruz 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB, K

1B Enger Castellano 0-4, BB, SB, K

3B Enmanuel Tejeda 0-5, 3 K, E

2B Carlos Verdecia 0-4, 2 K

DH Luis Suarez 1-1, 3 BB, 2 SB, 2 R

Daniel Guerrero 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 2 HR

Geralmi Santana 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (win)

Ruben Castillo 1.0, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)