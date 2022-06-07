Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/7/22

After how many games the Yankees had to play in May, it’s almost weird to see three Monday off-days a row. But that’s where we are! Yesterday was the second of the three, and then they’ll be back on another hectic run of 20 games in 20 day between June 14th and July 3rd. So enjoy the breathers as they come!

Today on the site, Dan will do his weekly minor league roundup and feature the 2022 debuts of the Rookie ball teams, Josh will check in on what the three active Yankees rivals (Houston, Toronto, and Boston) did last night, and Matt will preview the upcoming three-game road set against the Twins that begins today at Target Field. With MLB All-Star Game voting beginning tomorrow at noon, John will consider the Yankees’ top All-Star candidates among the hitters, and Peter will do the same for the pitching staff. Later on, Sam will discuss the Yankees’ constant presence on historic Statcast leaderboards, and with the Twins series about to start, Estevão will check in on how Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela are faring in Minnesota.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Streaming: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Target Field

Fun Questions:

1. Make one prediction for the upcoming Yankees/Twins series.

2. Do the Rangers took a 3-1 series lead tonight, or are the Lightning about to tie it up?