Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s been a tight contest at the top of the standings this year, with a lot of loaded teams out in front of their divisions. The Yankees claimed the pole position early in April and ran with it for a while, but briefly lost the top spot to the Dodgers recently. Last week went in their favor however, thanks in large part to an undefeated homestand while the Mets battled Los Angeles, and now the Yankees are back on the mountain top early in June.

That aforementioned homestand was punctuated by an unbelievable hot streak from the starting rotation. The Yankees’ five starters managed to all deal when their turn in the order came up, shutting out the competition and twice flirting with perfection (on back-to-back nights no less.) Jordan Montgomery’s still-solid 6.1 innings of two-run ball was the lowlight performance of the week, a sure sign that your pitching is scorching hot. Now the question turns to how sustainable the Yankees’ run is at the one-thing point of the season. Can the rotation truly run five aces for the majority of the season? Will Aaron Judge have a shot at breaking the American League home run record? Will Clay Holmes’ rise to the closer’s role be upheld once Aroldis Chapman returns? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of June 9th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.