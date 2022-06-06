Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/6/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: After getting the news he would be demoted to Triple-A over the weekend, Miguel Andújar reportedly requested to be traded. The 27-year-old has a poor .596 OPS for the season and hasn’t really earned more playing time, but the Yankees’ crowded depth chart doesn’t offer him many chances, either.

Manager Aaron Boone referred to the situation, although he didn’t really get into details. “He’d been playing regularly for us,” the skipper explained. “He’s been a part of us winning ball games. ... Right now, I know that he’s contributing. I know that. He knows that. Just been a tough numbers game obviously. Last night was difficult,” he stated.

Boone emphasized that the night was “difficult”, and also said that Andújar “handled it like a pro (…) but understanding that’s a difficult option and understanding that he’s a big part of what we’ve done here and certainly wants to be here. So, I understand, that’s a tough one.” This is the third time Andújar has been optioned this season.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: After beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 yesterday, the Yankees are now 39-15, owners of the best record in baseball. The main reason behind their success has been an incredibly good rotation: before Sunday’s game, their starters had an incredible 2.54 ERA (before Jordan Montgomery’s 6.1-inning, two-run performance).

The Yanks have won six straight, and their starters have surrendered only four runs in those six games. Sherman talked to Tigers’ manager AJ Hinch, who praised a rotation that had two pitchers; Jameson Taillon and Gerrit Cole, become the first duo to throw six perfect innings in consecutive games in the expansion era.

“That’s the sign of a dominant team is that every day your starting pitcher gives you a chance,” Hinch said. “And with this offense, the way they can swing it, it’s hard to deal with.”

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The Yankees earned a hard-fought, extra-innings 5-4 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, but at one point, they weren’t in control. With the Bombers down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, outfielder Joey Gallo hit a much-needed two-run home run that tied the game and gave his team a chance to come back, which they ended up doing.

To recognize his contributions and pick him up a bit during what has been a rough season individually, the Yankees gave Gallo the championship belt they hand to the player of the game.

“It was nice,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been in so many situations where I could have come through. I was happy to help the team and tie the game there.”

Newsday | Anthony Rieber Columnist Anthony Rieber wonders if the Yankees can fast-forward to the postseason and fight for a place in the World Series with the Houston Astros. He goes a step further, fantasizing about a Fall Classic against the crosstown rivals New York Mets, or the incredible Los Angeles Dodgers. He emphasizes that those four are, head and shoulders, the best teams in the sport.