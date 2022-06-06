Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays, Rays fall short in comeback attempts

On Sunday, the Yankees capped off an undefeated homestand with a 5-4, 10-inning win over the Tigers. It completed a second straight sweep and has reasserted the Yankees into the best record in baseball spot, after they had fallen out of that distinction last week.

With another week in the books, let’s check in on what the rest of the competition was doing as the Yankees were picking up their sixth straight win.

The Twins jumped on the Blue Jays early and hung on late, picking up a series win in Toronto. Minnesota scored five runs on six hits and an error over the first two innings, taking a commanding lead early against Jays’ ace Kevin Gauman. The teams traded a couple runs after that as the Twins retained control of the game. They then picked up two insurances runs in the eighth on a Gary Sánchez home run, and that proved to be rather important. Toronto mounted a furious rally attempt in the bottom of the ninth as Santiago Espinal hit a three-run home run. The Blue Jays loaded the bases after that, putting the tying run in scoring position. Twins pitcher Jovani Moran recorded just 0.1 innings pitched on the day, but it arguably ended up being the most important third of an inning as he got Bo Bichette to ground out and end the game.

This game played out in a similar-ish way to the one above it. The White Sox struck for six runs over the first two innings, knocking out Ryan Yarbrough after just 1.2 frames. However, eventually the Rays began to work their way back into the game against Chicago starter Lucas Giolito. They picked up one run in the fifth, and then four in the sixth, capped off by a two-run Mike Zunino home run. After that, the White Sox bullpen held strong as Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman, and Liam Hendricks combined to finish off the last three innings, allowing just one runner to reach between the three of them.

A big sixth inning allowed the Red Sox to stay hot and get to .500 for the first time since April 22nd. After each team scored a run in the first, Rich Hill and Frankie Montas exchanged some zeros until the sixth. A two-out, three-run Franchy Cordero home run broke the deadlock. Boston held the lead from there, and tacked on an extra run late in the game. Rich Hill was solid for them, allowing one run on three hits in six innings.

Boy will the Royals wish they had the top of the ninth back. Up just 4-3 (after having been up 3-0 at one point), the Astros seemingly put away the game with a three-run ninth inning, including an RBI from Kyle Tucker, topping of his 2-3 with two walks and two RBI day. Up four, Houston turned to their closer, Ryan Pressly, but that’s when things got weird. After getting two quick outs, Pressly threw inside two times on Michael A. Taylor and got warned. He then got himself tossed after arguing the warning. Phil Maton came in for him, but issued three walks and a single, leading to a run. With the winning run now at the plate, Rafael Montero came in and shut the door, getting a ground out to end the game.