Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/6/22

The Yankees have reeled off six in a row, as they seem determined to answer the question “What if we just made the whole season out of winning streaks?” They’re off today, so they’ll try to carry the momentum from back-to-back sweeps over to Minnesota when they start a three-game set with the Twins on Tuesday. It should be noted the Yankees’ schedule as about to get much tougher, with a bundle of games against the Rays and Jays upcoming. If they can keep rolling even as the waves get choppy, we may have to conclude that there’s just nothing that can stop them.

To keep you busy on the site today, check out Josh’s rumination on Aaron Judge’s historic chase, as well as Sam’s discussion of the many impacts of the Yankees’ starting pitching dominance, and Ryan’s call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchups:

Off-day.

Fun Questions:

1. Other than Aaron Judge, which Yankee do you most want up to bat in a big situation right now?

2. Any thoughts on the NBA Finals through two games?