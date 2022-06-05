Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Derek Jeter joins social media

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Derek Jeter joins social media

The Captain is officially on social media! The Yankees legend has joined Twitter and Instagram and has taken the social media game by storm. He has quickly gained over 350,000 Twitter followers and 240,000 on Instagram. If you haven’t followed him yet, do it now!

Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. https://t.co/DQwmgjU9jW — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022

Gleyber celebrates the winning ways

We all love winning, especially Gleyber Torres. After the sweep in the Bronx of the Angels, the second baseman posted some celebratory pictures in the dugout. Torres has been seeing the ball a lot better this year than in the previous few seasons. He looks to continue that the rest of the way.

IKF series highlights

We’ve seen it from Aaron Judge, now Isiah Kiner-Falefa joins the party. If you missed all or parts of the series against the Angels, have no fear, IKF is here. See the highlights below to get caught up!

Trevino is a big Stranger Things fan

It’s not a huge spoiler, don’t worry, but Trevino has a sense of humor. He recently tweeted a photo of him dodging a tag at the plate, just as he would Vecna from Stranger Things. Check it out: