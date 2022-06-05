Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/5/22

What a turn through the rotation it’s been. Not only have the Yankees won their last five games, and not only have they given up a run or less in all five games, but they’ve had a couple of legitimate perfect game bids and every starter has at least gotten through seven innings. This is an insane run highlighting just how incredible the Yankees’ pitching staff has been this year, and they’ll look to complete their second sweep in a row (and perhaps a complete shutout series) today as the rotation turns over. It’s noted down below, but just to draw attention to it — today’s game is an early pre-noon start and is only available on Peacock.

Leading up to the series finale, we’ve got some stuff waiting for you. I’m on deck with the rivalry recap going over last night’s other scores, and Jesse muses on the amount of second chances that key members of this year’s Yankees have made the most out of. Matt looks back to the games where the Yankees blew the biggest late leads and still managed to bounce back and win, and after the game the newest YES Network member Joe will have the weekly social media recap.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Do you think the Yankees will honor Miguel Andújar’s trade request?

2. Can Monty keep the streak going for the rotation?