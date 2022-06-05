Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe cracks a leadoff homer

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-2 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
CF Estevan Florial 0-4, 3 K
2B José Peraza 2-4, 1 2B
SS Oswald Peraza 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 K
RF Phillip Evans 1-2, 2 BB
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-4, 2 K
DH David Freitas 1-3, 1 K
PH-DH Derek Dietrich 0-1, 1 K
C Max McDowell 0-4, 3 K
LF Ender Inciarte 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R
3B Armando Alvarez 0-4
Ken Waldichuk 5 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K — his 1.76 Triple-A ERA still looks shiny
Michael Gomez 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error (loss)
Trevor Lane 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB
Shane Greene 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Waldichuk caught him watching and made him pay pic.twitter.com/0wxok1t3Ac— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 4, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-3 (10) at Binghamton Rumble Ponies
SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — his OPS is back over .700
RF Elijah Dunham 0-5, 1 K
DH Josh Breaux 1-5, 2 K
3B Andres Chaparro 1-5, 2 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 2 BB, 1 K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3
LF Michael Beltre 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K
1B Max Burt 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, throwing error
Mitch Spence 6 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K
Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB (blown save)
Matt Minnick 2 IP, 0 R, 5 K — not a bad relief outing at all
Steven Jennings 0.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K (loss)
Anthony Volpe with a lead off homer in the Double-A Subway Series. #RepBX | #PatriotsInPinstripes pic.twitter.com/gjjJO8wiAE— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 4, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-5 at Aberdeen IronBirds
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — his sixth homer, one behind last year’s total
DH Everson Pereira 0-4
3B Tyler Hardman 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 K, fielding error
1B Eric Wagaman 0-4
LF James Nelson 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, fielding error
CF Aldenis Sanchez 2-4, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, 2 K
PH Spencer Henson 1-1
PR-RF Aaron Palensky 0-1, 1 R
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
Josue Panacual 4 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K
Ryan Miller 2.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K
Rodney Hutchison 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K
Charlie Ruegger 1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (win)
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-8 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
C Antonio Gomez 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, pickoff error
1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, 1 R, 3 K
DH Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K
SS Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K
RF Grant Richardson 0-4, 1 K
LF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2 K
2B Luis Santos 0-4, 1 R, 2 K
3B Roberto Chirinos 0-2, 1 BB, 2 K
Richard Fitts 2.2 IP, 5 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (loss)
Gerrit van Zijll 3 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K
Enrique Santana 0.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K
Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
