Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe cracks a leadoff homer

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-2 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

CF Estevan Florial 0-4, 3 K

2B José Peraza 2-4, 1 2B

SS Oswald Peraza 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 K

RF Phillip Evans 1-2, 2 BB

1B Ronald Guzmán 0-4, 2 K

DH David Freitas 1-3, 1 K

PH-DH Derek Dietrich 0-1, 1 K

C Max McDowell 0-4, 3 K

LF Ender Inciarte 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

3B Armando Alvarez 0-4



Ken Waldichuk 5 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K — his 1.76 Triple-A ERA still looks shiny

Michael Gomez 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error (loss)

Trevor Lane 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB

Shane Greene 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Waldichuk caught him watching and made him pay pic.twitter.com/0wxok1t3Ac — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 4, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-3 (10) at Binghamton Rumble Ponies

SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — his OPS is back over .700

RF Elijah Dunham 0-5, 1 K

DH Josh Breaux 1-5, 2 K

3B Andres Chaparro 1-5, 2 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 2 BB, 1 K

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 K

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3

LF Michael Beltre 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K

1B Max Burt 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, throwing error



Mitch Spence 6 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB (blown save)

Matt Minnick 2 IP, 0 R, 5 K — not a bad relief outing at all

Steven Jennings 0.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K (loss)

Anthony Volpe with a lead off homer in the Double-A Subway Series. #RepBX | #PatriotsInPinstripes pic.twitter.com/gjjJO8wiAE — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 4, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-5 at Aberdeen IronBirds

C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — his sixth homer, one behind last year’s total

DH Everson Pereira 0-4

3B Tyler Hardman 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 K, fielding error

1B Eric Wagaman 0-4

LF James Nelson 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, fielding error

CF Aldenis Sanchez 2-4, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB

RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, 2 K

PH Spencer Henson 1-1

PR-RF Aaron Palensky 0-1, 1 R

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K



Josue Panacual 4 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K

Ryan Miller 2.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Rodney Hutchison 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Charlie Ruegger 1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (win)

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-8 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 K

C Antonio Gomez 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, pickoff error

1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, 1 R, 3 K

DH Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

SS Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K

RF Grant Richardson 0-4, 1 K

LF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2 K

2B Luis Santos 0-4, 1 R, 2 K

3B Roberto Chirinos 0-2, 1 BB, 2 K



Richard Fitts 2.2 IP, 5 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (loss)

Gerrit van Zijll 3 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Enrique Santana 0.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K