New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Rony García

The Yankees have beat up on the Detroit Tigers the last two games. The question is now whether they will able to complete the sweep today. The Yankees have Jordan Montgomery on the mound, coming off his first win of the season, while former farmhand Rony García pitches for the Tigers.

On the year, the Yankees have been practically unable to provide any kind of run support for Jordan Montgomery who has posted a very strong 3.04 ERA. Maybe the Yankees will continue their trend from his last appearance, and the lineup will provide some support to Montgomery.

On the other hand, the Tigers appear to be shifting García from a relief role into more of a traditional starting role. In 23.0 innings, García has a mediocre 4.70 ERA. However, before his last start, which was a clunker with six runs over five innings, García had a 3.00 ERA. In addition, García has 29 strikeouts in those limited innings, indicating that he has some good stuff when he is able to limit contact

In this game, look for whether García has his strikeout stuff working or whether he is leaving balls in the zone to be hit. If García fires on all cylinders, it could turn into a pitching duel, but it is possible that he throws a clunker like his last appearance.

This game will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. A premium subscription to Peacock is necessary to view the game.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 11:35 am EDT

Online Stream: Peacock (NBC streaming Service)

Radio Broadcast: Tigers (WXYT 97.1 FM), Yankees (WFAN 660/101.9FM, WADO 1280)

