New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Luis Severino vs. Beau Brieske

The Yankees did exactly what you should do with your ace on the mound against a bad team last night, clubbing the Tigers 13-0. They can win their 13th series of the season today, with a Saturday matinee and Luis Severino on the hill. As a bonus, the game is on a real TV broadcast this time.

I’d say that Severino has a tough act to follow after what Gerrit Cole did last night, but really you could say that about almost every Yankee starter this season. The internal competition and apparent one-upmanship from the rotation has been the best thing about 2022, and it’s Severino’s turn to try and match what Cole and Jameson Taillon have done the last couple games.

Sevy has put up a strong start to the season, with a 3.38 ERA, although he’s been exactly league average by FIP (3.98) and is striking out batters at his lowest rate (25.6 percent) since 2016. It’s pretty crazy that a player with Severino’s stuff and an ERA that low is the fourth or fifth-best guy in the rotation, but that’s the definition of a good problem to have.

The rookie Beau Brieske goes for the Tigers, not off to a roaring start in his first season. He was never a highly-touted prospect and has struggled at just about everything in the majors, with low strikeouts, high walks, and a home run rate that should make Aaron Judge salivate. So, naturally, this will be the game he goes seven innings and strikes out a dozen.

The game is back on YES, sandwiched between Apple TV+ last night and Peacock tomorrow.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380 (NYY), WXYT 97.1 FM (DET)

Apple TV+

