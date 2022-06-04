Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/4/22

Last night, the Yankees scored 13 runs, Gerrit Cole flirted with perfection, and Manny Bañuelos finally made his Yankees debut a decade after ranking No. 1 on their top prospect list (and made me cry in his postgame interview). How can a night in the baseball get much better than that? The standout pitching performance roulette hits Luis Severino today, so now he’ll have to do his best to follow the remarkable example set by Cole, Jameson Taillon, and Nestor Cortes (hell, Jordan Montgomery, too). Pretty please?

Today on the site, Peter will recap what the Yankees’ rivals did on Friday and argue why Matt Carpenter’s swing changes are for real, and John will break down two pivotal plays in Jameson Taillon’s perfecto bid from Thursday. Later on, Josh will make the case that the Yankees should occasionally use Gleyber Torres as shortstop again if his bat is truly this good again, and Sam will discuss Taillon’s expert pitch selection.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Whose pitches crackled more the past couple nights, Gerrit Cole or Jameson Taillon?

2. What did you think about the Phillies firing Joe Girardi yesterday?