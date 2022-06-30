New York Yankees @ Houston Astros: Luis Severino vs. Luis Garcia

Yesterday, the Yankees wrapped up their homestand on a high, beating the Athletics to complete a sweep. Tonight, they’re headed back on the road, starting it with a weird one-game stop in Houston.

The reason for the mini one-game “series” is that these teams were set to play in April on the originally 2022 schedule, which had to be shifted around due to the owners’ lockout that delayed the season by a week. As a result, they’re set to play Houston today and then return on July 21st for a doubleheader, completing the originally planned three-game set.

To try and get the win tonight, the Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino. He gave them six solid innings against the Astros last Friday, but the Yankees eventually lost that game 3-1.

For Houston, Luis Garcia will take the hill. He was the one member of the Astros’ rotation who the Yankees missed last weekend in the four-game series split. He’s put up solid but unspectacular numbers for Houston so far this year.

If last week’s series is anything to go off, tonight’s game should be eventful. Come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action.

How to watch

Location: Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

First pitch: 6:10 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010 (HOU)

